Theodore Frank Wessel
Marysville - Theodore Frank Wessel, 89, of Marysville, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born April 9, 1931 in Utica to the late Theodore A. and Elizabeth T. Wessel. He was the oldest of 11 children. He married Veronica Sebesta on July 30, 1955 in St. Dennis Parish.
Ted served in the U.S. Army 8th Division. He farmed with his dad and two brothers, Ed and John. In 1955, they formed Theodore Wessel & Sons. They grew vegetables for many years, until changing to general farming. After the death of his father, they added his son, Ted, to the partnership. They changed the name to Wessel Brothers & Son. After Ted and Ed retired, Ted bought both of them out. He wanted to continue his love for farming.
Ted loved farming, visiting friends, and taking rides to look at the crops, even after he retired. He loved to travel, go on cruises, and spending every winter in Florida was the highlight of his later years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Veronica; three children, Theodore J. (SueAnn) Wessel, Linda (Mark) Fraley and Joyce (Thomas) Van Daele; eight grandchildren, Justin (Jo) Wessel, Josh (Katie) Wessel, Jaclyn (Nick) Sawyer, Jennifer (Jason) Phillips, Stacie Fraley, Erica Fraley, Jessica Kaminski and Rachel Van Daele; 17 great grandchildren; nine siblings, Edward (Mary Beth) Wessel, Mary Ann Schreiner, Betty (Sam) Mikalowski, Floyd Wessel, Norma Jean Knapp, Bernadine (Dave) Stentz, Buzz Wessel, Joann (Ken) Kruse and Bob (Ruth) Wessel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John (Florence) Wessel.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time and masks are required.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Marysville, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Inurnment will be in Allied Veterans Cemetery, Port Huron. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com