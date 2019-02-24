|
Theresa A. Papineau
Fort Gratiot - Age 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, peacefully at home.
She was born August 17, 1946, in Port Huron to the late Charles and Veronica (McLaughlin) Kraus.
She graduated from St. Stephen Catholic School in 1964.
Theresa married Robert H. Papineau on July 20, 1985, in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.
Theresa had a green thumb, she loved to travel, bake, read and go to the casino. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by her children, Lisa (Robert) Purcell and Robert (Amy) Farrell; four grandchildren, Andrew (Elizabeth) Fadell, Tyler Fadell, Rachael Farrell and Robert (Fiancée, Alexia) Farrell, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Lily Fadell, Liam Fadell and Aurora Farrell; sister, Nancy (Howard) Pascoe, brother, Raymond (Karen) Kraus, sister, Mary Kraus, brother, Richard Kraus and sister, Barbara (Dennis) Carrier; several cousins, nieces, nephews and also extended members of the Papineau family.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kraus.
The family honors the memory of Theresa and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Donor's Choice of Charities.
For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019