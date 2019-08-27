|
|
Theresa M. Livernois
East China Twp. - Theresa M. Livernois, age 91, of East China Twp., passed away August 25, 2019. She was born December 13, 1927 in Marine City to the late Andrew and Genevieve Markel. On February 26, 1949 Theresa married Robert "Duke" Livernois. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Theresa enjoyed the company of her friends during their lunches at McDonalds. She also loved her gardens, especially her flower garden and feeding and watching birds. She was also a big Mariner fan and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. Most of all, her time spent with her family was what she treasured most.
She is survived by her children, Robert Livernois, CSC, Betty (Melvin) Babel, Lois (Dale) Kaufman, LouAnn (Ken) Cassidy, Terri Livernois and Lisa (Ron) Pettinger; grandchildren, Michael (Ann) Babel, Karen Babel, Nicholas Babel, Benjamin (Whitney) Kaufman, Jerry (Sarah) Cassidy, Brian (Sherry) Cassidy, Luke, Zachary, Andrew and Abigail Pettinger; great grandchildren, Ryan, Kate and Connor Babel, Adeline, Graham, John and Claire Kaufman, Zoe and Eli Cassidy and Branden and Avery Cassidy; siblings, Andrew Markel, Mary Ann Markel, IHM and Margaret Westrick and sister in law, Rosemary Servick. She was predeceased by her grandson, Derek Kaufman; brother, Michael Markel and in-laws, Melvin Westrick, Anne Markel and Doreatha Markel.
A special thank you to the staff at Mallards Landing and St. John Hospital, Detroit for the loving care given to Theresa and the compassion shown to her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday August 30th at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Anchorville. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 2-9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday 10:30 to 11 at church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Building Fund or the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019