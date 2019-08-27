Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Anchorville, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Anchorville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Livernois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Livernois


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa M. Livernois Obituary
Theresa M. Livernois

East China Twp. - Theresa M. Livernois, age 91, of East China Twp., passed away August 25, 2019. She was born December 13, 1927 in Marine City to the late Andrew and Genevieve Markel. On February 26, 1949 Theresa married Robert "Duke" Livernois. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Theresa enjoyed the company of her friends during their lunches at McDonalds. She also loved her gardens, especially her flower garden and feeding and watching birds. She was also a big Mariner fan and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. Most of all, her time spent with her family was what she treasured most.

She is survived by her children, Robert Livernois, CSC, Betty (Melvin) Babel, Lois (Dale) Kaufman, LouAnn (Ken) Cassidy, Terri Livernois and Lisa (Ron) Pettinger; grandchildren, Michael (Ann) Babel, Karen Babel, Nicholas Babel, Benjamin (Whitney) Kaufman, Jerry (Sarah) Cassidy, Brian (Sherry) Cassidy, Luke, Zachary, Andrew and Abigail Pettinger; great grandchildren, Ryan, Kate and Connor Babel, Adeline, Graham, John and Claire Kaufman, Zoe and Eli Cassidy and Branden and Avery Cassidy; siblings, Andrew Markel, Mary Ann Markel, IHM and Margaret Westrick and sister in law, Rosemary Servick. She was predeceased by her grandson, Derek Kaufman; brother, Michael Markel and in-laws, Melvin Westrick, Anne Markel and Doreatha Markel.

A special thank you to the staff at Mallards Landing and St. John Hospital, Detroit for the loving care given to Theresa and the compassion shown to her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday August 30th at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Anchorville. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday 2-9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday 10:30 to 11 at church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Building Fund or the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now