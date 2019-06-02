Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:30 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic church
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic church
Theresa R. Goodrich Obituary
Theresa R. Goodrich

Clyde Township - Theresa Romalee Goodrich, 86, of Clyde Township, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

She was born September 9, 1932 in West Branch to the late Albert and C. Mae Brindley. She married Floyd N. Goodrich. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1987. Her second husband, Grant Nichol, preceded her in death on September 30, 2016.

Theresa was a 30-year member of St. Mary Catholic Church and served on the luncheon committee. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved her family very much.

She survived by a daughter, Lynn (Roy) Harter; three grandchildren, Floyd (Tracy) Harter, Katrina (Shane) Lehnst, and Roy (Alicia) Harter; seven great grandchildren, Brendan, Espen, David, Liliana, Katie, Bailey, and Khloe; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m.

Theresa will lie in state at St. Mary Catholic church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate. Burial will be in Arcadia Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 2, 2019
