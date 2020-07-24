Thomas B. Kleinstiver
Kimball Township - Mr. Thomas B. Kleinstiver, age 81, of Kimball Township, passed away on July 23, 2020, in his home.
He was born on April 12, 1939, in Port Huron, to the late Benjamin and Donna Kleinstiver.
Thomas married Rosemary J. Goebel on July 28, 1967, in Port Huron.
He served honorably in the United States Army and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Lisa Gratz, Michelle (Larry) Hensley and Cassandra (Ronnie) Nunez; grandchildren, Kyle Gratz, Skylar Gratz, Spencer Gratz, Savanna Gratz, Ronnie Nunez and Tyler Nunez along with his best friends, Jerry and Kathy Gardocki.
Cremation has taken place; a celebration of Thomas' life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
