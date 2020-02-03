|
Thomas Capps
Kenockee Township - passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital. He was born in Augusta, Georgia, May 15, 1952, the son of the late Jack and Nancy (Neuman) Capps. His marriage to Julie Stanyer was February 14, 1987, in Port Huron. Tom was a welder and had retired from Boilermaker Local 169 in 2001. Tom was a wonderful, loving husband who adored his children and was the ultimate family man. He loved backyard bonfires and throwing back a few bottles of beer. Tom loved riding his tractor, working in his garden and driving his 1959 Ford F100 classic pickup truck. During the last few years, as his illness progressed, it was his grandson, Connor, who brought him the greatest joy. Tom looked forward to each and every minute of time he had with Connor, and Connor will truly miss his Papa. Tom loved playing his banjo and jamming with his friends from church and his son Casey. Also, he loved his Avoca United Methodist Church family. Tom was dearly loved and will be missed. Surviving in addition to Julie, his wife of nearly 33 years, are five children, Holly (Daryl) Lacy, Andrea Capps, Ryan Capps, Samuel Capps, and Caitlin (Doug) Utt; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Todd and Cindy Capps; father-in-law, Art Stanyer; brothers-in-law, Arthur Stanyer, Jr. and Tracey (Jackie) Stanyer, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Casey. The family honors the memory of Thomas and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, February 6, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Rev. Julie Krauss, pastor of Avoca United Methodist Church, will officiate. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Avoca United Methodist Church in Avoca. Memorials are suggested to Avoca United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020