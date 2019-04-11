|
|
Thomas Charles Hagan
Snover - Thomas Charles Hagan, age 71, of Snover passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at United Hospice of Marlette Regional Hospital.
Tom was born October 18, 1947 in Bennington, MI to the late James and Mary (Shaw) Hagan. He was a 1965 graduate of Croswell Lexington High School and soon after he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant. The day he returned from Vietnam he met the love of his life, Joyce Kreger. They were married on September 27, 1969 in Sandusky. Tom worked for Semco Energy, retiring in 2002 after 34 years of service. Tom was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church and Sandusky VFW Post #2945. He was a hardworking man and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joys were his family especially his grandchildren and when any of them walked in the room his eyes lit up. He also took great pleasure in hunting, watching the Detroit Tigers, NASCAR, playing cards and enjoying a cold drink with family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Joyce Hagan; two daughters, Stacy Miller and Stephanie (Nick) Hooper; five grandchildren, Zachary Hagan, Justin Miller, Hannah Miller, Kennedy Miller and Colton Hooper; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and John Hagan.
The Family will receive visitors from 9 AM until the time of service Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel, Sandusky.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel, Sandusky with Father Robert Schikora officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Sandusky VFW Post #2945.
A private family burial will follow at a later date in Moore Township Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sandusky VFW Post #2945 or United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital.
Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019