Thomas Edward Besemer
Royal Oak - Thomas Edward Besemer died peacefully at home on September 1, 2019 in Royal Oak, Michigan at the age of 90. Tom is survived by his spouse, Gary Cendrowski of Royal Oak; his eldest son, Tom Besemer of Mountain View, California; his second son, David Besemer of Boulder, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Ian Besemer and Ayla Besemer.
Tom was born on November 23, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Alice Besemer. He graduated from Michigan Technological University in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then served as lieutenant in the U.S. Army, and had a tour of duty in Seoul, Korea during the Korean War. After the war he returned to the Detroit area, where he married Nancy Himes, and they raised two sons together on Harsens Island, Michigan. Tom worked as an engineer for Johnson Controls in Troy, Michigan for more than 30 years; after which he worked for SmithGroup in Detroit, Michigan, also as an engineer. He married his partner of 17 years, Gary Cendrowski, in 2014, and they remained married until Tom's death. Tom served his community, had a great work ethic, and loved boats, camping, hiking, pancakes, and family. His spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him.
A memorial celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 28th from 2pm-5pm at El Moore Lodge & Gardens, 624 W. Alexandrine St., Detroit, MI. All who knew Tom are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family suggests donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org), the mission of which is to teach tolerance and seek justice throughout our great country.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019