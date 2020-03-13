|
|
Thomas H. Rutkauske
Marysville - Thomas Henry "Mr. Ski" Rutkauske, 93, of Marysville, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 8, 1926 in Kimball Township to the late Henry and Ileen Rutkauske. He married Etta Pauline Sheldon on April 26, 1947. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2011 after 64 years of marriage.
Thomas served with the United States Navy. He was employed with the Chrysler Corporation, Cosgrove Oil Company, St. Christopher Catholic School, as a bus driver, and retired from the Marysville School District as a custodian. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Marysville Council #9526 and the American Legion J. Edward Mallorey Post # 449. He pitched for many years in the Port Huron Modified Softball League and was a huge Detroit Tigers fan. He loved tinkering in the garage, working in his yard with all his handmade lawn decorations, and repairing almost anything.
He is survived by four daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Johnson, Janis Zimmer, Barbara Hija, and Terri (Scott) Wager; nine grandchildren, Shelby (Jamie) Shore, Marcilynn (David) Misaros, Michelle (Dr. Patrick) Kut, Matthew (Jill) Zimmer, Amberly Zimmer, Tracy (Craig) Bucko, Thomas (Rose) Hija, Kevin (Crystal) Wagar, and Courtney (Nichol) Eveningred; fifteen great grandchildren, Makayla Shore, Ethan and Adeline Kut, Ryan, Colin, and Ashlynn Zimmer, Morgan and Nicklas Bucko, Emily Frey, Camry and Brennan Eveningred, Brooklyn Shore, Sydnee and Jackson Hija, and Caden Fraser; and a brother-in-law, William Sheldon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Etta Pauline Rutkauske; and three sisters, Elenor Todd and Jacqueline McTaggert, and Geraldine Hagedon.
Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Scripture service will be held at 7:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Zimmer, Thomas Hija, Kevin Wagar, Nichol Eveningred, Dr. Patrick Kut, David Misaros, Craig Bucko, and Jamie Shore. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church or the . To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020