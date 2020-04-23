|
|
Thomas J. Fraser
Lexington - Mr. Thomas J. Fraser, age 65 of Lexington, passed away on April 15, 2020, unexpectedly at home.
He was born on March 20, 1955, in Detroit, to the late James and Kathryn Fraser.
Tom took care of his mother, Kathryn for many years and enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy (Rosemary) Fraser, 3 nieces and nephews, Heather (Jim) Crimella, David (Katie) Fraser and Daniel (Alyson) Fraser, 5 great nieces and nephews, Luke, Emrie, Adalyn, Alex and Alana.
Aunt Beverly (the late Col. Larry) Mayhew, and cousins, Michael, Louise (Don) Pond and Joe.
Aunt Sally and Uncle Bill Niffin, cousins, Bill (Debbie), Jim (Lynne), John, Susan (Tim) Evans, Jeff (Ani).
Aunt Ruth (Late Uncle Neil), cousins, Kathy (David) Cemtel, Bill (Pat) and Ruth.
Cremation has taken place, arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Burial will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Detroit.
Memorial tributes may be made to Truth For Life Ministry, PO Box 398000, Cleveland, Ohio, 44139.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020