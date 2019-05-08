|
|
Thomas J. Mitchell
Carsonville - Thomas J. Mitchell age 83 of Carsonville and formally of Port Huron died May 2, 2019. He was born in Port Huron to Robert and Mary Mitchell and he graduated from Port Huron High Schools Class of 1949. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. Thomas married Betty Loretta Linder in 1958.
Thomas retired as a custodian from the Huntington School District in California. He had worked at K & D in Troy, Michigan and had also been a smoke stack cleaner for Detroit Edison in Marysville for several years. He enjoyed model trains and was a talented pencil artist. When his kids were young he made sure they went to church.
He is survived by 6 children Tim (Joan) Mitchell, Mathew Mitchell, Cindy Williams, Thomas Mitchell Jr., Mary Haskins, Mark (Paula) Mitchell, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and his best friend Dave Marsiglio and a sister Roberta.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Betty and a brother Robert Mitchell.
A visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019 at at the Carman Banquet Hall in Brown City. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later day.
Published in The Times Herald on May 8, 2019