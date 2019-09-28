|
|
Thomas Joseph Peloso, Jr.
Port Huron - January 29, 1923 - September 10, 2019
Tom Peloso, age 96, passed away in hospice care on Tuesday, September 10.
Born and raised in Port Huron, Tom graduated St. Stephens High School and attended Notre Dame University until he was drafted into the Air Force during WWII. He saw combat overseas, then returned home to finish his studies at Notre Dame and earn a Sociology degree.
Tom spent the majority of his adult life in Detroit. He worked at the Civil Rights Commission and was a master locksmith. Tom also traveled around the world. He loved Lake Huron and his dachshunds. Tom was kind and generous throughout his life.
He is survived by his sister Suzanne Mrozek of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and a nephew.
Mass held September 14. Memorial gathering September 22, from 2 - 4 pm, Thompson Funeral Home, 7643 Dexter Blvd, Detroit.
For memorials, please donate to in the city of Detroit.
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019