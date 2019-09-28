Services
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
7643 Dexter Blvd
Detroit, MI 48206
(313) 897-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Peloso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Peloso Jr.


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Peloso Jr. Obituary
Thomas Joseph Peloso, Jr.

Port Huron - January 29, 1923 - September 10, 2019

Tom Peloso, age 96, passed away in hospice care on Tuesday, September 10.

Born and raised in Port Huron, Tom graduated St. Stephens High School and attended Notre Dame University until he was drafted into the Air Force during WWII. He saw combat overseas, then returned home to finish his studies at Notre Dame and earn a Sociology degree.

Tom spent the majority of his adult life in Detroit. He worked at the Civil Rights Commission and was a master locksmith. Tom also traveled around the world. He loved Lake Huron and his dachshunds. Tom was kind and generous throughout his life.

He is survived by his sister Suzanne Mrozek of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, and numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and a nephew.

Mass held September 14. Memorial gathering September 22, from 2 - 4 pm, Thompson Funeral Home, 7643 Dexter Blvd, Detroit.

For memorials, please donate to in the city of Detroit.
Published in The Times Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now