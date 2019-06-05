Thomas L. Wojciechowski



Fort Gratiot - Thomas L. Wojciechowski, 72, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born May 23, 1946 in Avoca to the late Peter and Velma Wojciechowski.



Thomas was a 1964 graduate of Yale High School. He joined the U.S. Army and from 1964-1967 was a Mortar Platoon Staff Sergeant during Vietnam. Thomas worked as accountant for Prestolite and then owned and operated Tom's Pest Control.



He was a member of VFW Charles Schoor Post 796; American Legion Charles Hammond Post 8 and Moose Lodge 158. He enjoyed drawing, painting, leather working, wood working, theater, traveling and researching family history.



He is survived by his soul mate, Cheryl Labean; sons, Mark (Hope) Woycehoski and Brian (Stacey) Woycehoski; grandchildren, Niles, Paige, Nole, Lexi and Kenzi and Woyehoski; brothers, Ron and David Woyehoski; sisters, Pat (Cliff) Richardson, Jeanne Miller, and Linda Lofton. He was preceded in death by his brother Allan Wojciechowski; sisters, Bernice Parker and Mary Barrett; and sisters-in-law, Lillian and Carolyn.



Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard at 12:00 noon on June 8, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.



Interment will take place at a later date in Allied Veterans Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com. Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019