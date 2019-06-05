Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wojciechowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Wojciechowski


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas L. Wojciechowski Obituary
Thomas L. Wojciechowski

Fort Gratiot - Thomas L. Wojciechowski, 72, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, May 20, 2019 in McLaren Port Huron Hospital after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born May 23, 1946 in Avoca to the late Peter and Velma Wojciechowski.

Thomas was a 1964 graduate of Yale High School. He joined the U.S. Army and from 1964-1967 was a Mortar Platoon Staff Sergeant during Vietnam. Thomas worked as accountant for Prestolite and then owned and operated Tom's Pest Control.

He was a member of VFW Charles Schoor Post 796; American Legion Charles Hammond Post 8 and Moose Lodge 158. He enjoyed drawing, painting, leather working, wood working, theater, traveling and researching family history.

He is survived by his soul mate, Cheryl Labean; sons, Mark (Hope) Woycehoski and Brian (Stacey) Woycehoski; grandchildren, Niles, Paige, Nole, Lexi and Kenzi and Woyehoski; brothers, Ron and David Woyehoski; sisters, Pat (Cliff) Richardson, Jeanne Miller, and Linda Lofton. He was preceded in death by his brother Allan Wojciechowski; sisters, Bernice Parker and Mary Barrett; and sisters-in-law, Lillian and Carolyn.

Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard at 12:00 noon on June 8, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at a later date in Allied Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now