Thomas Lee Hammill
Good Hart - Thomas Lee Hammill, 80, of Good Hart, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019.
Thomas was the son of William and Mary Lee Hammill. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, attended Madison Public Schools and earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Wisconsin, where he was a member of Chi Psi fraternity. He returned to the University to pursue his master's degree in fine art.
In 1966 while living in Denver Colorado Thomas met and married his wife Irene MaCris. Over the next 53 years they shared life's adventures and raised two sons.
Thomas started his working life in the early days of the cable television industry. Tom went on to create Digital Animation Corporation, the first animation studio in Detroit, an award winning enterprise. When he retired he pursued his long time passion of etched glass, incorporating the beauty of Northern Michigan.
Tom was passionate about art, sailing and hockey; as a senior in high school he was named to Wisconsin's all state hockey team as a goalie. Tom as was a member of DeMolay as a young man. Later in life he attended church at Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Petoskey.
Surviving Thomas is his wife Irene; his two sons Christopher and Timothy (Alicia); and his grandchildren: Tommy, Brynn, Beckett, and Bridger.
Preceding Thomas in death are his parents William and Mary Lee Hammill; and his brother William "Toby" Hammill.
Those wishing to make a charitable donation in Thomas's memory are suggested by family to do so by donating to McLaren Hospice Petoskey/Cheboygan One Hiland Cottage Dr,, Petoskey, MI 49770, or Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1020 E. Mitchell St. Petoskey, MI 49770.
A private family service will be held December 11, 2019. A memorial gathering for the summer of 2020 will be announced.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019