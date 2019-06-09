Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1703 Campau
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Thomas Michael Schott Obituary
Thomas Michael Schott

Port Huron - Thomas Michael Schott, 65, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born November 7, 1953.

He lived life to the fullest. He was a hard worker - played hard - drank hard and smoked hard. He was one of a kind.

Thomas loved to hunt, fish, play cards, play baseball and, in his later years, he loved to lean and watch TV, especially westerns.

He was a husband and best friend to his wife of 46 years, Christine; proud dad to his two daughters, Rhonda Kern (Nick Miller) and Candice Schott (Kyle Neitzke); and proudest of all of his four grandchildren, Thomas Kern, Patrick Kern, Ariel Schott and Hosa Hinojosa. He is also survived by his mother, Rosemary Schott; siblings, John & Sandra Schott, Joe & Lori Schott, Nancy & Ed Johnson, Pat & Karen Schott, Kay & Mark Smith, Mary & Rock Campbell, Thersa & Rick James and Judy & Joe Blake; in-laws, Harvey McKenzie, Diana & Lyle Jarvis, David McKenzie and Carol & Steve Totten; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles; special aunt, Rose Sheldon; and best friend, Paul Carpo. He will be missed by all!

Tom's family will have a celebration of life at his home, 1703 Campau, Port Huron, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 9, 2019
