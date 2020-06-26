Thomas R. Dawson



Lexington - Thomas Richard Dawson passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1943 to Ernest and Anne (Novik) Dawson. He lived his early life with his parents and older brother Ernie Dawson Jr. in Croswell.



Tom married his high school sweetheart Kathy (Irland) Dawson and together they had three children, Margaret, Matthew, and Michael.



Tom was a devoted husband to Kathy for 56 years and cared for her as she battled cancer for 9 years before passing away on January 12, 2020.



Tom supported his family, building his career at Grand Trunk Railroad where he began working at the age of 18 as a welder. His great work ethic led him to become a supervisor in the company before his retirement in 2000.



Tom will be remembered for his love of gardening. He enjoyed his weekly golf outings with his many friends. He loved to travel and to entertain friends and family.



He is survived by his daughter Margaret (Tom Stanyer) and son Matthew (Tina) Dawson, grandchildren Jennifer (Shaun) Marshall, Jessica Stanyer, Emily Dawson, Sarah Dawson, and Luke Dawson, great-grandchildren Alexander and Harper Marshall, brother Ernie, Jr., and many loving nieces and nephews.



Tom his preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Anne Dawson, and his youngest son Michael Dawson.



A Memorial Gathering for Tom and Kathy will be held from 2-8 PM Tuesday, June 30 at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.









