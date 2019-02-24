|
Thomas "Tommy" Tenyer
China Twp. - Thomas "Tommy" Tenyer, 66, unexpectedly passed away on February 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. This local businessman was truly a kind and caring man, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God is undeniable and anyone who knew him understood this.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Willabelle; his wife, Nancy (Lindow); his children, Jen (Chris) McDonald, Shawna Tenyer and Michael (Becky) Tenyer; his grandchildren, Delaney and Madelyn McDonald; grand dog, Franklin; brothers, Randy and Gary; and numerous other relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Tommy was born in Mount Clemens on April 1, 1952. He graduated from Marine City High School and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Nancy, on September 3, 1977. The two enjoyed 41 years together and were able to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a surprise party surrounded by friends and family. While he enjoyed being a loving father to his 3 children, he embraced being a 'grampi' to his two granddaughters to the fullest extent. He was an active member in the church with his most recent membership being with Cross Current in Port Huron.
He was a hard working but fun-loving guy who took time to enjoy his family. The family has enjoyed many trips in the camper, most recently to Savannah, Georgia. If he wasn't on a family trip, he could be found at the race track. The memories made together will be forever cherished.
He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26th, 2 - 8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Funeral services Wednesday, February 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Mark Wargo will officiate. Interment will be in Christian Memorial Gardens West, Rochester Hills.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019