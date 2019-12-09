|
|
Thomas Twiss
Carsonville - Thomas Lee Twiss, age 74, of Carsonville died December 9, 2019 at Autumnwood Nursing Home.
Thomas was born October 31, 1945 in Deckerville, Michigan to the late Donald and Doris [Pattullo] Twiss. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Thomas was a past member of the Sanilac Dive Team, and worked at Yale Rubber, but his true enjoyment was owning and operating his own farm for the last 43 years. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, water skiing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Thomas is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Tonya (Kirk) Butler, siblings: Walter (Mary) Twiss, Janet Brinker, Arthur Twiss, Mary Alice (Ed) Mathews, grandsons: Adam and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Thomas's Life will take place this coming summer. Memorial contributions in memory of Thomas may be made to the family. Arrangements entrusted to Apsey Funeral Home - Deckerville. Share memories, condolences, and pictures online with the family at www.apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019