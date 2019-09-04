|
Thomas William Sass
Clyde Twp. - Thomas William Sass, 79, of Clyde Township, died Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born June 13, 1940 in Detroit to the late John and Helen Sass. He married Evelyn "Cookie" Chiado on December 28, 1963 in Detroit.
Mr. Sass was an electrical and hydraulic engineer with several firms, including the Cross Company and Morrell. He served on the Clyde Township Planning Commission for 14 years and also on the St. Clair County Planning Commission and the St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission. Tom loved cars and working on them, sailing and spending time at their cottage.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cookie; a daughter, Rochelle (Jason) Morgan; a son, Todd Sass; two grandchildren, Austin Coseo and Tyler Welker; his brother, Ronald Sass; and a granddog, Milo. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Sass.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or Leader Dogs for the Blind. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019