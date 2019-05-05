Tim M. Houle



Kimball Township - Tim Maurice Houle, 48, of Kimball Township, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 3, 2019.



He was born on July 7, 1970 in Port Huron to Maurice P. and Kathy Houle. He married Jackie Dew on October 10, 1998 in Port Huron.



Tim was a union carpenter with Local 687. He was a former member of the Smiths Creek Masonic Lodge. Tim enjoyed playing softball, watching the Pittsburg Steelers, bowling, shooting pool, cooking, barbequing, and most of all having fun with friends and family.



He is survived by his wife, Jackie; two children, Mitchell and Haley Houle; parents Kathy and Al Sloan; his father-in-law, John and Chris Dew; a grandmother, Shirley Houle; four siblings, Rhonda and Greg Bringard, John and Sue Houle, Bob Sloan, and Chris and Ken Brown; a sister-in-law, Jodie and Mike Gorrell; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice "Pat" Houle; a grandfather, Maurice Houle; a grandmother, Norma Fleming; two uncles, Ron Houle and R.D. J.J. Fleming; and his mother-in-law, Cindy "Sylv" Dew.



Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM.



Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019