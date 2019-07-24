Timmy W. Stanko



Burtchville Twp. - Timmy William Stanko, 65, of Burtchville Township, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.



He was born June 24, 1954 in Port Huron to the late Elmer and Shirley Stanko. He married Mary Ann Nowak on February 2, 1979 in Port Huron. She died April 26, 1999.



Tim recently retired from IPG and was a proud UAW union member. He previously was the plant manager at Petri Inc. and was a well-known cook at several area restaurants. He loved his cars, especially his '76 Camaro. Most importantly, Tim was a family man who put everyone before himself. He loved raising his children, guiding his grandchildren, and spending time with his family.



He is survived by six children, Timothy E. Hastings, Renee (David) Griffiths, Thomas W. Stanko (Ann Hill), Matthew A. Stanko (Nicole Taylor), Katie J. (Kevin) Harrison and Guy M. Curtis; 20 grandchildren and one on the way, Timothy E. Hastings II, Layne (Sabrina) Hastings, Nicole Mintz, David, Alexandra and Amber Griffiths, Thomas L. Stanko, Santina Cannoy, Grady Wagner, Madison, Gracie and Harleigh Stanko, Angel Pawlowski, Justin Harrison, Koal Harrison, Shyanne, Skye, Sander and Jacob Curtis and Jagger Delor; three great grandchildren, Gage and Gabe Hastings and Jagger Delor Jr.; two sisters, Jane (Kevin) Armstrong and Kelly (Brad) Bills; two brothers, Mike (Joanne) Stanko and Rick (Brenda) Stanko; a sister-in-law, Marcy Stanko; a brother-in-law, Pat Quinn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Lee Curtis; a brother, Elmer Stanko; and a sister, Christine Quinn.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeport Cemetery, Burtchville Township.



Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of St. Clair County. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on July 24, 2019