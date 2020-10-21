1/1
Timothy A. Furman
Timothy A. Furman

Fort Gratiot - Timothy Allen Furman, 32, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1988 in Dayton, Ohio.

Tim loved music, played many instruments and sang. He enjoyed rollerblading and going to the park with his son.

He is survived by his son, Ethan John Kelly, and Ethan's mother, Deirdre Kelly; his parents, Glenn Furman and Theresa Clark; a brother, Matthew (Kristin) Furman; his girlfriend, Sabrina Taylor; grandmother, Linda Winn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in First Church of the Nazarene. The Reverend Keith Sparks will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to his son, Ethan. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
