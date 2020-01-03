Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Essenmacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Essenmacher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Essenmacher Obituary
Timothy J. Essenmacher

Bloomingdale - Timothy John Essenmacher, age 54, of Bloomingdale, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2019.

He was born on January 5, 1965 in Sandusky, Michigan to Jerome G. and Norma H. Essenmacher. Tim married Paula Wheeler on April 5, 1987.

Tim was a member of 4H, served in the United States Air Force, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Paw Paw River Jeep Club, and was a Jack Daniel's Squire. Tim was a Radio Technician for the Michigan State Police.

Tim is survived by two children, Tony (Stella) Essenmacher and Jessica (William) Blake; two grandchildren, Luna and Mars; his mother, Norma H. Essenmacher; three brothers, Jerome (Patti) Essenmacher, Andrew (Dawn) Essenmacher and Philip (Kelly) Essenmacher; two sisters, Catherine (Gary) Comfort and Margie Bhatt; twenty three nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome G. Essenmacher and his brother, Steven Essenmacher.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Ave Maria Parish-St. Denis Catholic Church in Lexington. Visiting will be from 10-11 A.M. at the church. Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate, followed by a luncheon at the St. Denis Hall where picture boards will be displayed, followed by a procession to the farm and to New St. Marys Cemetery for the committal service and military honors provided by the Croswell American Legion.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -