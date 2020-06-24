Timothy J. Lynch
1952 - 2020
Timothy J. Lynch

Port Huron - Timothy Jay Lynch, 67, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Detroit Receiving Hospital after a long illness.

He was born December 3, 1952 in St. Clair.

Timothy liked to play his guitar, shoot pool and watch old western movies.

He is survived by his two sisters, Jessica Regino and Joy Schroeder; one step-brother, Ricky Samson; one step-sister, Tawny Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by all of us, and also by his friends, Sherry and Jimmy Miller.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
