Timothy P. O'Connor



Marysville - Timothy P. O'Connor, 60, of Marysville, died Friday, May 10, 2019.



He was born March 21, 1959 in Port Huron to Violet and the late William O'Connor. He married Katherine Albert on October 20, 1979 in Lakeport.



Timothy worked as an engineer with IAC for 28 years. He was an avid sports fan, involved in the Port Huron Minor Hockey Association for over 30 years as a player and coach, and with the Port Huron Little League as a board member and coach. Tim always knew his true north in life; abundant, unconditional love was his compass and greatest source of happiness.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Katherine; children, Shawn O'Connor (Marilyn Galloway), Kyle (Jennifer) O'Connor, Ryan O'Connor (Kate Swanson), and Alicia O'Connor; four grandchildren, Kerra-Lynn Hernandez, Aiden, Owen and Avett O'Connor; his mother, Violet O'Connor; two brothers, Ronald (Linda) O'Connor and Matthew (Melissa) O'Connor; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Albert and Deborah (John) Britz; brother-in-law, Michael (Debbie) Albert; eight nieces; four nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William O'Connor; brothers, William "Bill" O'Connor and Richard O'Connor; and parents-in-law, Willliam and Patricia Dick.



Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



Timothy will lie in state from 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.



Memorials may be made to or the Blue Water Hospice House.



To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019