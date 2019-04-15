Timothy R. Sischo



Ruby - Timothy Ruben Sischo, 69, of Ruby, Michigan, passed away on April 12, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease.



He was born August 12, 1949, to Harry and Thelma Sischo in North Street, Michigan. He spent the first years of his childhood farming with his family, before moving into downtown Port Huron where his father worked for the Grand Trunk. Tim graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1968. Soon after that, he traveled the globe while serving his country in the United States Navy, and he was incredibly proud of the friendships he still had to this day from his time on ship. He was a proud American until his last breath.



After returning from the Navy, he ran into a high school friend, Linda Richards, at a hockey game. They married on June 2, 1979. He and Linda set to raising their kids, Jeffrey Mugridge (sons Zackary, Andrew and Lukas, along with their mother Samantha), Daniel Mugridge (wife Rachel and daughter Madison), Sarah (husband Jeffrey Wagner) and Ethan Sischo. He and Linda also had a daughter, Megan Elizabeth, who passed as an infant. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Gus, who never left his side, and kept him company until his last breath.



After retiring from thirty plus years working at USM, Inc, as a CNC operator, Tim he was able to do his favorite things. He loved his yearly trips to the Feast of the Ste. Claire. It was something he looked forward to every year. He also enjoyed hunting, shooting, and spending time walking through Silver Trails with one of his oldest friends, Mr. Ken Doughty. He loved being dragged around by his kids to new places, (Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, Washington, D.C.) and while his demeanor did not always show it, he loved all the time that was spent with his extended friends and family. The lifelong love he had of cars kept him busy, as he would wrench all night with his sons, shouting orders on how to fix a timing chain, while sipping on a glass of Jameson. His bonfires were extreme, and he loved sitting around them with friends and family and Gus, just enjoying the night.



While his family routinely heard his request to "just throw him in a manure pile", we're going the more civilized route.



Visitation will be from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.



Memorials may be made to Silver Trails Scout Reservation, Feast of the Ste. Claire or St Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



In his life he loved a lot, angered some, and frustrated many. His love for his family, friends, country and all his extra "kids" was extreme and did not always come out in the clearest of ways. As his children came home with their friends, those kids became his. Please know he loved all of you dearly. His hugs, smile, good morning texts, and loud laugh will be missed every day. We love you, Dad.



For guestbook and information, please visit karrersimpson.com. Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019