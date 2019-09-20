|
Tod E. Scott
Applegate - Mr. Tod E. Scott, age 57, of Applegate, passed away on September 17, 2019, in Regency on the Lake, with his family by his side.
He was born on May 31, 1962, in Livonia.
Tod loved flowers and gardening. He went to school to be a florist and a massage therapist. Tod enjoyed spending time outside cutting grass and planting flowers. He had a special love for his dog, Addie and cat, Magic.
Tod is survived by his parents, Thomas and Diane Scott, brother, Thomas Jr., sisters, Sheri (Dale) Larzelere and Joann Scott, 3 nephews, Trenner (Regina), Travis and Trevor Larzelere, great niece, McKenna Rae Larzelere and great nephew, Tucker David Larzelere, uncle, Gerald E. Scott and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, uncle Bill and partner, Victor Alfaro.
Memorial services will be 3:00pm Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 7155 Huron Avenue, Lexington.
There will be a meet and greet from 2:00pm to 3:00pm with a luncheon immediately following the service.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
A very special THANK YOU to the AWESOME STAFF of Regency on the Lake.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 20, 2019