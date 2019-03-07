|
Todd E. Schweihofer
China Twp. - Todd E. Schweihofer, age 50, of China Twp., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 5, 2019. His loving family sang to him as he entered the arms of Jesus. They will deeply miss him as he was their rock and the anchor of the family.
Todd was born June 14, 1968 in Port Huron. He married Heidi MacDonald May 26, 1990. Todd acquired his work ethic at his father's hand, growing up working on the family farm. He was a skilled mechanic, carpenter and all around handyman. Todd formerly worked for Blue Water Oil and most recently at DTE as a loyal employee for 18 years, working in fuel supply. His work family loved and respected him.
When not working Todd's favorite hobby was boating. He would spend every free moment on the water traveling to Gull Island and the "Moot". He was also very proud of his 18 years of sobriety. Todd had a heart of gold, always putting other's needs before his own.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Heidi Ann Schweihofer "his beautiful bride". His children, Todd Edward Jr., Abigail Lin (Trevor Siciliano) and Erica Lee Schweihofer (Brent Prisby); cherished granddaughter and apple of his eye, Kennedy Rose; parents, Jerry and Linda Schweihofer; brother, Ryan (Jeannine) Schweihofer; beloved godchild, Gerald Thomas "J.T."; father in law and mother in law, John II and Jennifer MacDonald; brother in law, John MacDonald III and dearest friend, Brad Trombley.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Louis and Georgina Schweihofer and Lenny and Mary Jane Buczkowski.
Funeral services will be Saturday March 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Thursday 5-8 p.m. and Friday 2-8 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Satuday 10-11 a.m. at church prior to service.
Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019