Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Todd F. Conroy Obituary
Port Huron - Todd Francis Conroy, 59, of Briny Breezes, Florida, formerly of Port Huron, passed away Sept. 6, 2019.

He was born in Port Huron on April 25, 1960 to the late Robert F. and Dorothy T. Conroy.

Todd attended Port Huron High School, St. Clair County Community College, and Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science. Throughout his professional career, Todd held positions as Personal Account Representative and Senior Admissions Advisor for several universities. He had a wicked sense of humor, was a creative and talented pianist, an avid enthusiast of all sports, and an especially proud MSU alumnus. Todd loved his home on the ocean and taking walks along the beach. He will be remembered as a gentle and kind-hearted soul who leaves behind many beloved friends and family, in both Michigan and Florida.

Todd is survived by his twin brother, Timothy Conroy; sisters, Kimberly (Kent) Bolt and Kelley (Stephen) Bringard; and nephews, Brandon and Cayce (Rachel) Bolt.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Tim Maxwell will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
