|
|
Todd Joseph Pepin
Fresno, CA - Todd Joseph Pepin, 52, formerly of Marysville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after an illness.
He was born on May 21, 1967 in Escanaba to the late Gary and Mary Kay (Ettenhofer) Pepin. He was an electrical engineer with degrees from GMI Engineering & Management Institute and the University of South Carolina.
He is survived by his children, Zack Pepin of Ann Arbor and Katey Pepin of Salt Lake City, UT, and his siblings and their families: Michael Scott, Tammy and Kelsey Pepin of Bark River; Patrick Pepin and Luis Aguilar of Atlanta, GA; and Laura, Jim and Noah Makosky of DePere, WI.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019