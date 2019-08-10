Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Pepin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Joseph Pepin


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Joseph Pepin Obituary
Todd Joseph Pepin

Fresno, CA - Todd Joseph Pepin, 52, formerly of Marysville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after an illness.

He was born on May 21, 1967 in Escanaba to the late Gary and Mary Kay (Ettenhofer) Pepin. He was an electrical engineer with degrees from GMI Engineering & Management Institute and the University of South Carolina.

He is survived by his children, Zack Pepin of Ann Arbor and Katey Pepin of Salt Lake City, UT, and his siblings and their families: Michael Scott, Tammy and Kelsey Pepin of Bark River; Patrick Pepin and Luis Aguilar of Atlanta, GA; and Laura, Jim and Noah Makosky of DePere, WI.

Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.