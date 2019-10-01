|
|
Tom Bradd
Algonac - Tom Bradd, age 60, of Algonac, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born July 10, 1959 in St. Clair to the late Thomas and Ruth Ann Bradd.
On June 29, 1985 Tom married Dawn Huber in Algonac. Tom currently was employed with PTM Corp in Anchorville. Tom took great pride in caring for his home and yard, but the time he spent with his family is what he cherished most.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dawn Bradd; children, Rena Bradd, Katie Bradd (Andrew Henneman) and Thomas David Bradd; grandsons, Dylan, Calvin and Jack; brothers, Daniel and Alan Bradd; mother in law, Janice Huber and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and brothers in law and sisters in law. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Bradd in 2014 and sister, Debbie Bradd in 1989.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 3rd from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019