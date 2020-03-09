|
Tommy Vernell Taylor, Sr.
Port Huron - Mr. Tommy Vernell Taylor Sr., 64, of Port Huron, was born March 24, 1955. He departed from this life Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
At age five, Tommy moved with his family to Kimball, Michigan. Tommy, also fondly known as "T", attended Port Huron Area schools and graduated from Port Huron High School. He worked for Ford Motor Company before gaining employment with Detroit Edison where he worked for many years. Tommy enjoyed shooting pool, playing and listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. He also had passion for cars and was frequently seen at car shows. His laughter and constant joking is what all remember him by.
He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Tommy V. Taylor II (Anna Shannon) of Novi and Kimberly Taylor of West Palm Beach, Florida; one grandson, Shane Taylor of West Palm Beach, Florida; seven siblings, Latina (Jeffrey) Cates and Lenton (Carol) Taylor Jr., both of Kimball, Vance Cater, Donna Taylor-Walker, Jeanette (George) Roberts, Lynn Taylor, and Lennie Riley, all of Detroit; a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives, as well as a number of friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lenton and Katie Taylor Sr.
The family will be having a private memorial service later in the year to spread his ashes. Thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated for the family as they grieve their loss.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020