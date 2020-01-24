|
|
Tony Dillon
Tampa, Florida - Mr. Tony Dillon, age 48, of Tampa, Florida, went to heaven on January 19, 2020, at his home in Florida.
He was born on May 24, 1971, in Tampa.
Tony worked for many years in the retail grocery business as manager and was the manager of the Tampa Walmart Optical Department. He loved music, pets, singing karaoke, going to classic car shows with his dad and watching old match games with his mom. Tony was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Tampa, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, Jack (Sharon) Dillon II of Marysville, grandmother, Audrey Hoffman of Marysville, aunt, Deborah (Norman) MacDonald of Marysville, uncle, Charles (Debra) Stroh of Florida, aunt, Karen (William) Brennen of Florida, aunt, Peggy (Wayne) Wafford of Florida, former spouse and her children, Barbara Reppart, Danielle Reppart and Jacob Reppart and many cousins.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack (Molly) Dillon, grandfather, George Barrett, aunt, Patricia Prince, cousin, Paul (Crouch) MacDonald and grandfather, Jack Hoffman.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 10:00am until the time of services at 11:00am in the funeral home.
There will be a luncheon following the funeral service in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.
