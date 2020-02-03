|
Travis C. Campbell
Port Huron - Travis Curt Campbell, age 51, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Blue Water Hospice.
He was born January 20, 1969, son of Valerie S. (Fair) Campbell, and the late James C. Campbell.
Travis was a dry wall finisher for George McIntosh. Travis was an avid golfer, MSU fan and Cros-Lex Basketball fan. He also enjoyed writing songs.
He is survived by a son, Eddie (Alicia) Gerrow of Port Huron; a daughter Emily (Marie Anderson) Gerrow of Port Huron; a brother Lance (Heather) of Burtchville; his mother Val Campbell of Lexington; a sister Kellie (Wayne) Sharrow of Croswell; two grandchildren Parker and Hayden Gerrow; three nephews, Colin, Nolan and Donavan; two nieces, Nicole and Molly; several aunts and uncles and many cousins; special friend and uncle, Ted Fair and many special friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington. Kevin, Mike and Jamie Campbell will officiate. Burial will be in Croswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Wojnarowicz, Tim Rexford, Bob Paradowski, Terry Strausser, Jeff Dawson, Jay Kandler, Terry Gaw, Todd Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Mondo Solis, Rich Kettlewell and Ted Fair.
Visitation will be 2-9 PM Tuesday and 10 - 11 AM Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the St. Clair Co. Humane Society.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020