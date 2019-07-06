Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Daniel Cole


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Daniel Cole Obituary
Tyler Daniel Cole

Traverse City - Tyler Daniel Cole, 33, of Traverse City died June 30, 2019.

Tyler was born in 1986 in New Hampshire to Bradley and Melody (Green) Cole.

Tyler graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 2004. He worked as a cartographer in the family business, performing a variety of technical services for the aerial mapping industry.

Tyler is survived by his parents Brad and Melody; sisters Tarah (Michael) Walker and Alexandra (Arthur) Bukowski; nephew Graham Walker and niece Nora Bukowski; paternal grandparents Daniel and Jean Cole; maternal great aunts Carole (Jack) Fueslein and Sharon (Sherwood) Palmateer; Uncles Stephen (Shelley) Green and Joel Heron; Aunts Marlene (Pete) Edwards, Carlene (Dustin) Beals, Jody (Tim) Stephenson and Stacy (Paul) Zimmer; cousin Rachel Zimmer, best friend Cory Lorenzen and many other family members and friends.

Tyler was preceded in death by his wife Kaitlyn; maternal grandparents Loyde and Laurene Green and maternal aunt Melinda Green.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City. The service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm with visitation one hour prior also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions directed to the Third Level Crisis Center, located in Traverse City, MI.

Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to share your condolences with Tyler's family.
Published in The Times Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now