Tyler Daniel Cole
Traverse City - Tyler Daniel Cole, 33, of Traverse City died June 30, 2019.
Tyler was born in 1986 in New Hampshire to Bradley and Melody (Green) Cole.
Tyler graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 2004. He worked as a cartographer in the family business, performing a variety of technical services for the aerial mapping industry.
Tyler is survived by his parents Brad and Melody; sisters Tarah (Michael) Walker and Alexandra (Arthur) Bukowski; nephew Graham Walker and niece Nora Bukowski; paternal grandparents Daniel and Jean Cole; maternal great aunts Carole (Jack) Fueslein and Sharon (Sherwood) Palmateer; Uncles Stephen (Shelley) Green and Joel Heron; Aunts Marlene (Pete) Edwards, Carlene (Dustin) Beals, Jody (Tim) Stephenson and Stacy (Paul) Zimmer; cousin Rachel Zimmer, best friend Cory Lorenzen and many other family members and friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his wife Kaitlyn; maternal grandparents Loyde and Laurene Green and maternal aunt Melinda Green.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City. The service will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm with visitation one hour prior also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions directed to the Third Level Crisis Center, located in Traverse City, MI.
Published in The Times Herald on July 6, 2019