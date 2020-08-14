Ursula M. Nickles
Jeddo - Ursula M. Nickles, 73, of Jeddo, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1946 in Nuremberg, Germany. She married Frank Nickles on December 4, 1971 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Nickles was a nurse's aide at Port Huron Hospital for 39 years, retiring in 2008.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank; and two sisters, Lori (Hermann) Bieber of Germany and Gisela (Jerry) Renfroe of Columbus, Georgia.
Committal services at Sunset Memorial Gardens Columbarium, Fort Gratiot Township, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com