Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Port Huron Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Port Huron Church of Christ
Valerie J. Downey


Valerie J. Downey Obituary
Valerie J. Downey

Port Huron - Valerie Jean Downey, 54, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

She was born September 25, 1964 in Warren to the late Albert M. and Neva L. Lemon. She married Charles "David" Downey on April 27, 1985 in Yale.

Valerie worked as a lab tech for ALD Thermal Treatment. She belonged to the Port Huron Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and going to yard sales. Most importantly, she loved being a grandma.

Valerie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dave; three daughters, Nicole Downey (Jeff Mugridge), Camille Downey (Joe Kesner), and Vicki (Brandon) Moppin; 8 grandchildren, Justice and Jaxon Parker, Ava and Courtney Downey, Carter and Spencer Kesner, and Maddalynn and Benjamin Moppin; three brothers, Cecil Lemon (Lupe Boldrey), Carl (Kathy) Lemon, and David Lemon (Audrey Huskins); sister, Teri (Jeff) Welsh; brother-in-law, Brian Morgan; sister-in-law, Shannon King; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. Friday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Port Huron Church of Christ with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Minister Lamar Black will officiate.

Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or the Port Huron Church of Christ. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019
