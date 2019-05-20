|
|
Vaughn C. Kraft
- - Vaughn C. Kraft, May 18, 2019. Age 79. Beloved husband of Sarah for 19 years and the late Barbara. Loving father of Pam Sanderson, Vanessa (Steve) Schwarz, and the late William Goodin. Step father of Ronald (Nancy) Hiestand and Randy Hiestand. Proud grandfather of Dale (Colette) Schwach, Bobby (Sarah) Chasney, David (Stephanie) Chasney, Mark (Karly) Chasney, William Goodin, and the late Michael Goodin. Step grandfather of Samuel Hiestand, Hannah Hiestand, and Brandon Hiestand. Great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Gene, Lois, Susi, Elaine, and Ronnie. Vaughn was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm and Wednesday 10am until time of funeral service at 11am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Interment Romeo Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 20, 2019