Velma Francis (McPhail) Hayter



Port Huron - 90, passed away on Friday March 29th, 2019 at 11:35pm. She was held and surrounded with love by her daughter Carol (Knight) and Carol's husband (William Knight).



Born on Sept. 4, 1928 in Port Huron, MI to Susan E. McPhail (Birtch) and Sheldon R. McPhail of Port Huron. She married Harry Lawrence Hayter at St. Stephens Catholic Church on July 21, 1951. Harry preceded her death on August 11, 2010.



She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, David L. Hayter (Kathryn), William J. Hayter, Douglas E. Hayter (Jennifer), Carol M. Knight (William); 7 grandchildren Erik Hayter, Timothy Hayter (Azusa), Michael Hayter, Trevor Knight, Brendan Knight, Sarah Hayter, Lauren Hayter and 1 great-grandchild Ariana; 2 of 9 siblings: Jack McPhail (Barbara) and Katherine Ernest (Don). She was preceded in death by her siblings Raymond McPhail, Everene Kinnee (Bob), Doris Davis (Lee), Phyllis Twamley (Bud), Donald McPhail (Virginia) and Kenneth McPhail (Lois). Her family was larger than life with enough joy and love for everyone.



Velma, a Registered Nurse, graduated from Henry Ford School of Nursing in Detroit on May 26th, 1950. This is where she also met Harry, "at the last dance of the year!" From their first dance together, they were inseparable. Her selfless love and desire to help others fit well with her nursing skills. She especially loved children and worked for many years as a pediatric nurse. She was an outstanding wife, mother, sister and friend, truly caring, compassionate, kind, generous, and humble. She welcomed you with open arms and a boisterous and genuine hello. She had a contagious laugh and her smile and twinkle in her eye lit up a room. Her best quality was seeing the best in others and making them see the best in themselves.



Recently, she would say often "I had a wonderful life!" And profoundly revealed to us "This is not my final home." and "Know that the ones that loved you here, love you there also." We know she is well loved in heaven as she was deeply loved here. She will be truly missed. Memorial services to be announced. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, Port Huron. www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019