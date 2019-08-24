|
Vera Wanda Smith
North Street - 83, formerly of Goodells, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron.
She was born in Marysville, Michigan on September 19, 1935, daughter of the late William and Emma (Quant) Darby.
Vera Wanda Darby married Dale LeRoy Smith on September 2, 1955. Dale passed away in 1997.
Vera was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Goodells. She was a 1953 graduate of Marysville High School, a majorette in the high school band, and was the Homecoming Queen in her senior year. She just attended her 65th class reunion. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her son and daughter, Dennis (Wendy) Smith of Kimball Township and Diane (Marty) Horning of Smiths Creek; daughter-in-law, Joy Smith; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Marlin, Chad (Amanda) Smith, and Terry Horning; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Isabell Martiny, Jean Bigger, Jim (Judy) Darby, and Ron (Marg) Darby; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Vera was preceded in death by her son Daniel Smith in 2012.
The family honors the memory of Vera and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Goodells with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Matthew Crow will officiate. Interment will follow at Lambs Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Goodells.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 24, 2019