Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI
Verl Thomas
Verl G. Thomas

Verl G. Thomas


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verl G. Thomas Obituary
Verl G. Thomas

Kimball Twp. - Verl G. Thomas, 84, of Kimball Twp., passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2019.

He was born in Caro on December 20, 1934, son of the late Gladys and Walter Thomas.

Verl married Carrol Mae on January 15, 1955 in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2013.

Throughout Verl's years he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends having lots of fun. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and golfing. One of his proudest accomplishments was to build a home in the country for his large family where many memories were made.

Verl served honorably in the United States Army and then followed with a career in Tool and Die. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3702.

He is survived by his children: Randy (Debbie) Thomas, Craig Thomas, Lance (Cyndi Lux) Thomas, Lisa (Dave) Scouten, Brenda (Shari) Thomas, Stephanie (John) Ignash, Steven (Kelli) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Dawn Thomas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Verl was preceded in death by his son, Scott Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron. Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate. Private burial services will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Hospice.

St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors along with the United States Army.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 8, 2019
