|
|
Vern Harry Bickley
St. Clair - Vern Harry Bickley, age 82, of St. Clair, passed away May 10, 2020. He was born January 31, 1938 to the late Harry and Sadie Bickley. On February 27, 1960 Vern married Sharon Schroeder.
Vern graduated from St. Clair High School in 1956 and attended St. Clair Junior College, Port Huron. Vern worked locally over the years for Anchor Holth and Wertz Manufacturing in Port Huron and Johnson Hydraulics in St. Clair. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling and golf and was an avid deer and pheasant hunter and he cherished going camping and spending time with his family.
Vern is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon Bickley; children, Debra (Jeffrey) Fleury, Michael (Sharon) Bickley and Jeffrey (Jennie) Bickley; grandchildren, Tracie (Paul) Stockwell, Lindsey (Justin) Britz, Kevin Fleury (fiancé Meghan Kinter), Tonya, Kristyn and Megan Bickley and Matthew (Kali) Bickley; great grandchildren, Haylee, Cole, Grant, Nolan, Cody, Jacob, Braydon and Parker; brother, Robert (Nancy) Bickley and Dale (Donna) Bickley and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Beverly Jean Bickley.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020