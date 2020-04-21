|
Verna I. Campau
Port Huron - Verna I. Campau, 90, of Port Huron, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born February 18, 1930 in Carsonville to the late Ira and Emily Butler. She married Harold J. Campau on June 20, 1948 in Port Huron. He died April 9, 2009.
Mrs. Campau was a 1948 graduate of Croswell High School. She was employed in several businesses in Port Huron, finishing her career at Vollmer's Pharmacy.
She is survived by five sons, Wayne (Linda) Campau, Dennis (Jane) Campau, John (Rosemary) Campau, Steven (Jeanne) Campau and Brian (Jaime) Campau; a daughter, Joann (Len) Hedger; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Mary Jean) Butler.
No services are scheduled.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020