Verna Spring
101, of Port Huron, passed away on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.
She was born in Imlay City, Michigan on January 21, 1918, daughter of the late Alex and Nettie (Corp) Pattulo.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann (Paul) Downing of Holly.
The family honors the memory of Verna and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 6:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020