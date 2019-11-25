|
|
Vernon Michael Springer
Port Huron - 73, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Eugene, Oregon on September 13, 1946, the son of the late Clifford and Shirley (Schaffer) Springer.
Vernon married Marjorie L. Lindsey on December 7, 1968. She passed away on August 6, 2000. He found love again and married Connie Samson on August 17, 2001.
Vern served his country in Vietnam for two tours with the United States Army from 1965-1968. He liked golfing, watching Detroit sports games. watching old westerns, 50's and 60's TV shows, and B, C, and D Films. He was an active member of the Post #796.
Surviving in addition to his wife Connie of 18 years are his children, Vernon (Sherrie) Springer of Canton and Derek Springer of Port Huron; two step-children, Dennis (Laurie) Samson of St. Clair and Dale Samson of Port Huron; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley (Bill) Gagnon, Nancy, Fred, and Patricia; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron. A graveside service and inurnment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township with military honors conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Post #796 or the .
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019