Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Burgess Obituary
Veronica Burgess

Kenockee Township - Veronica Burgess, 89, went to be with the lord Monday morning February 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born in Emmett, April 1, 1930, the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Quain) Brennan. Her marriage to James Burgess was May 3, 1952, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. James passed away January 27, 2019. Veronica lived her life with strong faith in her heart and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She loved to garden. Surviving by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends, and a special caregiver, Tracy Mrosewske. She is preceded in death by her son, James Burgess (2011) and siblings, George "Joe" Brennan and Mary "Agnes" Dunsmore. The family honors the memory of Veronica and invite you to visit and share memories Friday, February, 28, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".

For information and Guest Book:

kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -