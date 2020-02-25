|
|
Veronica Burgess
Kenockee Township - Veronica Burgess, 89, went to be with the lord Monday morning February 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was born in Emmett, April 1, 1930, the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Quain) Brennan. Her marriage to James Burgess was May 3, 1952, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. James passed away January 27, 2019. Veronica lived her life with strong faith in her heart and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She loved to garden. Surviving by many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, friends, and a special caregiver, Tracy Mrosewske. She is preceded in death by her son, James Burgess (2011) and siblings, George "Joe" Brennan and Mary "Agnes" Dunsmore. The family honors the memory of Veronica and invite you to visit and share memories Friday, February, 28, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Township. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family".
For information and Guest Book:
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020