Veronica Jean Raska
Richmond - 78, died Friday, January 31, 2020.
Surviving are daughters, Theresa Raska-Ruff of Memphis, Barbara (Tracy) Kallek of Richmond, Donna Raska of Richmond, Denise (Ronald) Pinskey of Richmond and son David (Karen) Raska of Grosse Pointe; eight grandchildren; Alicia (Marcus) Gardner, Kyle (Holly) Kallek, Kara (Kyle) Krajniak, Janel (Jordan) Krause, Mitchell (Angela) Kallek, Alexandria (Russell) Wenskay, Zac (Sydney Kelly) Pinskey, and Aidan Raska; great-grandchildren, Vera and Elenora Gardner, Knox and Kallum Krajniak, and Porter Kallek; sisters Ann (Ray) Rabine, Mary (Cal) Coolidge, Leona (Dan) Kammer, Therese (Harold) Teska, Alice (David) Brandel, brother, Charles Latour; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Violet) and Dale (Adele) Raska; sister-in-law, Delphine Raska; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family honors the memory of Veronica and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020