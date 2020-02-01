Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Raska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Jean Raska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Jean Raska Obituary
Veronica Jean Raska

Richmond - 78, died Friday, January 31, 2020.

Surviving are daughters, Theresa Raska-Ruff of Memphis, Barbara (Tracy) Kallek of Richmond, Donna Raska of Richmond, Denise (Ronald) Pinskey of Richmond and son David (Karen) Raska of Grosse Pointe; eight grandchildren; Alicia (Marcus) Gardner, Kyle (Holly) Kallek, Kara (Kyle) Krajniak, Janel (Jordan) Krause, Mitchell (Angela) Kallek, Alexandria (Russell) Wenskay, Zac (Sydney Kelly) Pinskey, and Aidan Raska; great-grandchildren, Vera and Elenora Gardner, Knox and Kallum Krajniak, and Porter Kallek; sisters Ann (Ray) Rabine, Mary (Cal) Coolidge, Leona (Dan) Kammer, Therese (Harold) Teska, Alice (David) Brandel, brother, Charles Latour; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Violet) and Dale (Adele) Raska; sister-in-law, Delphine Raska; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family honors the memory of Veronica and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". Kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -