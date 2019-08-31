Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion
1026 6th Street
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Raby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki L. Raby


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki L. Raby Obituary
Vicki L. Raby

Port Huron - Vicki Lynn Raby (Lincoln), 62, of Port Huron passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born to the late, Willie and Alice (Paige) Lincoln on June 30, 1957, in Port Huron, MI.

She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1975.

In 1983, she married Florentino Adame, they had three sons. She attended the Pontiac Business Institute and spent many years working for Chrysler. She loved animals and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, cooking, playing bingo, and visiting casinos. Her family and friends meant the world to her, and she was always there to lend a helping hand. Later in life she married, Solomon Raby and they remained married until his death in 2007.

She fought many battles in her life yet she still always had a positive outlook on life.

She is survived by her sons, Maxmileano Adame of Port Huron, Fernando Adame of Carlsbad, CA, Raimundo Adame of Port Huron and Anthony (Kathy) Washington; her grandchildren, Mya Adame, Jada Adame, Jasmine Adame, Amoni Adame, Emory Weatherspoon, Eveliina Adame, Anthony Washington Jr., Alex Washington, Ariana Washington, Abby Washington, and Amelia Washington, all of Port Huron; her beloved dog Layla; sisters, Darlene Lincoln of Port Huron, Kim (Rick) Pike of Belleville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were very dear to her heart.

She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry and Joe Lincoln.

The family honors the memory of Vicki and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the American Legion, 1026 6th Street, Port Huron, MI 48060 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

For guestbook and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.