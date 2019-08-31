|
|
Vicki L. Raby
Port Huron - Vicki Lynn Raby (Lincoln), 62, of Port Huron passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born to the late, Willie and Alice (Paige) Lincoln on June 30, 1957, in Port Huron, MI.
She graduated from Port Huron High School in 1975.
In 1983, she married Florentino Adame, they had three sons. She attended the Pontiac Business Institute and spent many years working for Chrysler. She loved animals and enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, cooking, playing bingo, and visiting casinos. Her family and friends meant the world to her, and she was always there to lend a helping hand. Later in life she married, Solomon Raby and they remained married until his death in 2007.
She fought many battles in her life yet she still always had a positive outlook on life.
She is survived by her sons, Maxmileano Adame of Port Huron, Fernando Adame of Carlsbad, CA, Raimundo Adame of Port Huron and Anthony (Kathy) Washington; her grandchildren, Mya Adame, Jada Adame, Jasmine Adame, Amoni Adame, Emory Weatherspoon, Eveliina Adame, Anthony Washington Jr., Alex Washington, Ariana Washington, Abby Washington, and Amelia Washington, all of Port Huron; her beloved dog Layla; sisters, Darlene Lincoln of Port Huron, Kim (Rick) Pike of Belleville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were very dear to her heart.
She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Terry and Joe Lincoln.
The family honors the memory of Vicki and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the American Legion, 1026 6th Street, Port Huron, MI 48060 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
For guestbook and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 31, 2019