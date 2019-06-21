|
|
Vicki Lock
St. Clair - Vicki Lock, age 71, of St. Clair, passed away June 18, 2019. She was born January 24, 1948 in Detroit to the late Joseph and Virginia Cook.
Vicki owned and operated the Workroom, a drapery fabricating business and was co-owner of Lock's Cleaners with her late husband, Tom Lock, for 30 years.
Vicki was passionate about community service and charities and was very active with volunteer organizations that touched a special place in her heart. These efforts included serving as a board member for the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) and Blue Water Hospice as well as for the St. Clair Community Mental Health Authority.
Vicki actively participated in community events such as Community Mental Health's Run for Recovery and the VNA Blue Water Hospice River Run. Vicki also served on the St. John's River District Hospital Dinner Dance committee for over 10 years, including serving as chairperson for many of those. She enjoyed working with committee members to raise money to improve access to local health care. Vicki received the St. John River District Hospital Community Leader of the Year award in 2017. Vicki was also honored as a Distinguished Volunteer by the Greater Detroit Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professional for her role with hospital events.
Even with all her community commitments she made time to be a loving mother, cherished grandmother and dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
Vicki is predeceased by her husband Tom Lock. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Dennis and Kate Peternel and grandchildren Jacob and Cameryn Moran.
Honoring Vicki's final wishes a private memorial luncheon will be held and in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Blue Water Hospice Home, http://vnabwh.com/main/content?page=30 or Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home, https://www.sanborngratiot.org/capital-campaign/
Cremation arrangements are by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 21, 2019