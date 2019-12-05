|
Victor James Donaghy
Victor James Donaghy passed away November 29, 2019 at his home in Melbourne, Florida at the age of 61. He was with his beloved dog, Laddy Boy, when he passed away peacefully to be with his mother, Nancy, in Heaven.
Vic, as many called him, was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May, 19 1958, to Ronald R. Donaghy and Nancy S. LaMotte. Vic attended Port Huron Northern High School, class of 1976, before joining the U.S. Army.
Vic was a sports fanatic, and a gifted athlete. He was an excellent bowler, earning several 300 rings and two 800 series rings. He enjoyed playing softball, pool, golf and always loved a friendly sports' bet.
Vic spent his early years working as a manager of the Zebra Bar before beginning his long career in car sales as a salesman for Cawood Honda. In 1999 Vic moved to Melbourne, Florida and soon launched his own business, Automotive Consulting Expertise. A business he proudly ran for 19 years.
Known for his deep voice and huge heart - Vic was larger than life. He made friends wherever he went and always loved a good party. When he wasn't working, you could usually find Vic traveling with friends or attending a Kid Rock concert or cruise. From his fish fry's in Au Gres, to his famous Super Bowl Parties at his Melbourne Tiki Hut - Vic is leaving behind a legacy of memories with the friends and family he loved dearly.
Vic's biggest pride and joy, however, was his children, Chad, Chelsie and Devin. He was a proud and devoted father who could always be heard boasting about one of his kids.
Vic is survived by his father, Ron Donaghy (Linda); his two brothers, Ron Donaghy (Betty) and Alex Donaghy; his children, Chad Donaghy, Chelsie Donaghy (Colter Robinson), and Devin Gomoluch; his grandchildren, Rylee Kerswell, Keana Snyder and Ezekiel Donbrosky; his partner, Victoria Tozzolo; as well as several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and countless friends who he considered family.
We will celebrate Vic's life on January 11, 2020, at 3:00PM at Sully's Backstreet Bar in Melbourne, Florida. A memorial will also be held in Au Gres, Michigan in April, 2020. Details to follow.
In lieu of gifts, Vic would love if a donation was made to American Cancer Small Cell Research in honor of his Mother, Nancy.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019